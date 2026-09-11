The most informative football podcasts ahead of the 2026 NFL season

Sports fanatics have plenty of material to consume. For American football fans and top-level competitions like the NFL, podcasts are a popular choice because you can listen on the highway or on the couch at home. They’re far easier to digest than reading thousands of words in newspapers, they’re highly informative, and some podcasts even bring some comical value to proceedings. However, certain productions are better than others.

With franchises like the Patriots looking to build on this season and finally get their hands on the Super Bowl prize, plus teams to beat like the Seahawks undoubtedly being there or thereabouts once again, the fresh campaign could be one of the best ever. Fans are already making their fantasy picks, they’re looking into week 1 football odds, and they’re watching their favorite YouTubers online. Meanwhile, numerous podcasts discuss roster changes and team objectives, while also offering season previews and more.

If, like many, you’re keen to add a few informative podcasts to your routine ahead of the 2026 NFL season, we’ve rounded up some tried-and-true productions the NFL community rates highly. From respected journalists to former players, some excellent podcasts are fronted by people who clearly know the sport inside out.

The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny

Alongside her friends in the industry and her beloved dog Lenny, journalist Mina Kimes has been sharing superb podcast episodes for a few years now. Called The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny, one of the sport’s brightest minds takes deep dives into football’s major talking points. Additionally, Kimes isn’t afraid to ask the difficult questions and assess potential theories, all of which makes for an intriguing listen. Also sharing previews ahead of the new campaign, The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny is a great option.

NFL Daily Podcast

Most NFL fans are fully aware of the NFL Daily Podcast. Perfect for all things NFL-related, Gregg Rosenthal knows exactly what listeners want to hear about. His in-depth knowledge creates a fantastic all-round product, while his likable personality makes Rosenthal one of the very best in the NFL podcast business.

Pardon My Take

If you’re seeking a few laughs for your morning commutes to work, then we have a production that contains plenty of comical value. Called Pardon My Take, it doesn’t always solely focus on the NFL, but there is always football content on there. Players are interviewed and breaking stories at dissected, all with a sprinkling of comedy to boot. A podcast you can dip in and out of throughout the campaign, Pardon My Take is worth checking out this season.

The Athletic Football Show

In terms of fairly new media outlets that have risen up the ranks to compete with some of sport’s behemoths, The Athletic’s journey has been quite remarkable. Not only has the publication considerably grown thanks to top journalism, but it’s also branched out into other forms of media to appeal to even more sports lovers. For football fans, The Athletic Football Show is a particular preference these days, with this top-notch podcast covering everything a fan needs. Hosted by Robert Mays and featuring regular guest contributions, The Athletic Football Show delivers in every area.

Move the Sticks

If you’re keen to learn about the brightest rookies and how specific franchises are shaping up following the Draft, then Move the Sticks is the podcast for you. Both Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are experts at spotting the next crop of stars, with their passion for scouting shining through in every episode.

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