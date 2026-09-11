Cerritos Marks 25th Anniversary of 9/11 With Patriot Day Ceremony

September 11, 2026

PATRIOT DAY IN CERRITOS: Cerritos officials, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies, firefighters, community members and other participants gather around a commemorative wreath during the city’s Patriot Day ceremony Sept. 11 at the Cerritos Tribute to Public Safety. The ceremony marked the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and honored the victims, first responders and others whose lives were forever changed that day. Courtesy City of Cerritos.

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