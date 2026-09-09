Doctors Warn Children Could Face Increased Flu Risks This Season

As families prepare for the upcoming flu season, physicians are urging parents to take action now to protect their children from influenza (the flu), a virus that can cause serious illness and hospitalization.

Children are particularly vulnerable to serious complications from the flu, making vaccination an important step families can take to protect their health. The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone age 6 months and older, and it has been shown to reduce the risk of severe flu illness in children.

“Getting vaccinated against the flu is one of the most important steps families can take to protect their health this season,” said Dr. Wendell Osborne, family medicine physician at Kaiser Permanente Downey. “When everyone in the household who is eligible is vaccinated, we can help create an added layer of protection for children, especially infants who are too young to be vaccinated and children at higher risk for serious illness.”

Reasons for cautious optimism

Dr. Osborne noted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has updated all three virus components of the upcoming 2026-27 flu vaccine to better reflect the strains expected to circulate, including changes prompted by viruses that spread widely last season.

In addition, evidence cited by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) indicates that flu vaccination among children does the following:



It reduces the risk of flu-related death in children and teens by about 80%.

It prevents thousands of hospitalizations among children each season.

According to the doctor, children are especially vulnerable due to several factors:

The last flu season was severe for children

The AAP described the 2025-26 season as another high-severity season for children.

Approximately 190 pediatric deaths were reported, and pediatric hospitalization rates were among the highest seen in many years.



Vaccination rates remain relatively low

Only about 49% of children aged 6 months to 17 years were vaccinated during the 2025-26 season, according to AAP.

Historically, roughly 85% of children who die from flu are unvaccinated, making vaccination coverage an important determinant of risk.

Young children face a higher risk of serious complications

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identifies children younger than 5, especially those younger than 2, as being at an elevated risk for serious complications.

Children with asthma, diabetes, heart disease, immune suppression and other chronic conditions are also more vulnerable.

With children back in the classroom, attending day care and participating in after-school activities, they have more opportunities to be exposed to viruses. Also, as families gather for holidays, travel and spend more time indoors during the fall and winter months, the flu can spread more easily through close contact.

What complications concern pediatric experts?

While many children experience a routine flu illness, complications can lead to:

Pneumonia

Dehydration

Worsening asthma or other chronic diseases

Encephalopathy (brain dysfunction)

Death in some cases, according to the CDC



AAP experts also note that children can experience severe neurological and cardiac complications.

The Bottom Line

Pediatricians and other medical experts are concerned about the upcoming flu season because the previous season was severe, vaccination rates remain low and young children continue to be among those most likely to experience serious complications from the flu.

The best way to protect children and families from serious flu illness is to get vaccinated. Flu vaccination is recommended for everyone age 6 months and older. Families can visit their doctor or a local pharmacy to get a flu shot. Kaiser Permanente members can visit a local medical office building to get a flu shot or make an appointment through KP.org. FluMist, a nasal-spray flu vaccine, is available for eligible patients; the CDC says healthy people ages 2 through 49 can receive the nasal-spray vaccine, although certain medical conditions can make someone ineligible.

Talk to your doctor or pediatrician about which flu vaccine is right for you and your family and make plans to get vaccinated this season.

“When we protect ourselves, we also help protect the loved ones around us who are most vulnerable to serious illness,” said Dr. Osborne.

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