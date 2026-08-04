Pico Rivera Purple Heart Recipient Honored as Los Angeles County Becomes Purple Heart County

Purple Heart recipient Ruben Valencia and his wife Emily, of Pico Rivera.

August 4, 2026

LCCN Staff Report

Pico Rivera Purple Heart recipient Ruben Valencia was among those honored Tuesday as the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors officially designated Los Angeles County a Purple Heart County, recognizing members of the United States Armed Forces who were wounded or killed in combat.

Valencia and his wife, Emily, attended the Board of Supervisors meeting where the designation was approved and Aug. 7 was proclaimed Purple Heart Day throughout Los Angeles County. The action was introduced by Supervisor Janice Hahn and co-authored by Board Chair Hilda L. Solis.

For Valencia, the ceremony marked another milestone in his ongoing efforts to honor fellow Purple Heart recipients. He has also participated in local ceremonies recognizing Pico Rivera as a Purple Heart City, helping raise awareness of the sacrifices made by wounded veterans and their families.

“Today we’ve made a lasting commitment to the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our country, and now the largest county in the nation joins communities across the U.S. in declaring that the courage, sacrifice, and service of our Purple Heart recipients will never be forgotten,” Hahn said.

The Purple Heart is one of the nation’s oldest military decorations, tracing its origins to Aug. 7, 1782, when Gen. George Washington established the Badge of Military Merit to recognize soldiers for exceptional service. Today, the medal is awarded to members of the U.S. Armed Forces who are wounded or killed as a result of enemy action.

“The Purple Heart tells a story that cannot be measured by medals alone,” Solis said. “It represents service members who returned home carrying the wounds of war, and those who never had the chance to return at all. Their sacrifices are woven into the history of our nation and continue to shape the communities they helped protect.”

As part of the designation, the County’s Department of Military and Veterans Affairs will install Purple Heart County signs at key county entry points and facilities and work with the Military Order of the Purple Heart on annual commemorative events, educational outreach and veterans recognition ceremonies.

The audience also included members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, whose advocacy helped make the countywide designation a reality, ensuring that the service and sacrifice of Purple Heart recipients will be permanently recognized throughout Los Angeles County.

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