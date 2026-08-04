Downey Man Arrested Outside Trump Golf Course Ahead of Presidential Visit

August 4, 2026

LCCN Staff Report

A 38-year-old Downey man was arrested Sunday outside Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes after federal agents reported a suspicious armed individual walking on the property, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities identified the man as Jeanine John Taele, of Downey. Sheriff’s officials said he was taken into custody after deputies responded to assist federal law enforcement officers investigating the incident.

A federal law enforcement source told CNN there is currently no indication that Taele was plotting an attack on President Donald Trump. The source said the investigation remains ongoing.

Trump is scheduled to visit Los Angeles on Tuesday for a Republican National Committee event.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Taele is also under investigation by the El Segundo Police Department in connection with a robbery case.

Authorities have not disclosed what weapons, if any, were recovered or whether additional charges will be filed.

The incident comes as security around the president remains heightened following previous threats and attempts targeting Trump. Officials emphasized that the investigation is continuing and that federal and local law enforcement agencies are working together to determine why the suspect was on the golf course property.

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