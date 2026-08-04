Costco Frozen Burritos Under USDA Public Health Alert Over Undeclared Egg Allergen

Costco Frozen Burritos Under USDA Public Health Alert Over Undeclared Egg Allergen

LCCN Staff Report

Consumers who purchased certain frozen burritos from Costco are being urged to check their freezers after the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a public health alert for products that may contain an undeclared egg allergen.

The alert involves Red’s All Natural Steak, Cilantro & Lime Burritos produced on June 19, 2026. According to federal officials, a consumer discovered that cartons labeled as steak burritos actually contained a different burrito made with egg, which was not listed on the product label.

The affected products were sold individually and in 10-count, 3-pound, 2-ounce cartons and distributed to Costco warehouses in Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

Because egg is a major food allergen, consuming the mislabeled product could cause serious or potentially life-threatening allergic reactions in people with egg allergies.

No illnesses have been reported.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service did not issue a formal recall because the products are no longer available for sale. However, consumers who still have the burritos in their freezers should not eat them if anyone in their household has an egg allergy. Officials recommend throwing the product away or returning it to Costco for a refund.

Consumers can identify the affected products by checking the production lot information and the USDA establishment number “EST. 46069” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on the packaging.

Federal officials said the packaging error appears to be isolated but are urging anyone with the affected product to take precautions.

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