Norwalk High Families Notified After Arrest of Soccer Coach for Alleged Sexual Assault

By Brian Hews

Publisher | Follow X

July 31, 2026

NORWALK — Norwalk High School Principal David Olea has informed families that a walk-on soccer coach has been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault involving a minor, emphasizing that the reported incident is not connected to the school or any Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District student.

In a letter sent to families Thursday, Olea said the district learned of the arrest of Michael Avila after being notified by the Westminster Police Department.

According to the principal’s letter, Westminster police said the alleged incident occurred in February 2026 in the City of Westminster. Investigators have indicated the case does not involve a Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District student and is unrelated to Avila’s role as a coach at Norwalk High School.

“As your principal, I understand that news like this is deeply concerning for our school community,” Olea wrote. “The safety, well-being, and trust of our students and families will always remain my highest priority.”

Olea said the district follows California Education Code requirements and conducts comprehensive background checks, including Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation screenings, for employees and applicable personnel. He added that the district takes any allegation involving the safety of children with the utmost seriousness.

The district is cooperating with the Westminster Police Department as the investigation continues. Because the case remains active, school officials said questions regarding the investigation, allegations, or potential charges should be directed to the Westminster Police Department.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact Detective Bruzzi at (714) 548-3781 or the Westminster Police Watch Commander at (714) 548-3767. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Orange County Crime Stoppers by calling (855) TIP-OCCS.

Olea said counselors, wellness specialists, and other support staff are available to assist students who may be affected by the news.

“We will always act in the best interest of our students and will continue working closely with the District and law enforcement as appropriate,” Olea wrote.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional information has been released by law enforcement.

If Westminster Police release booking details, charges, or a probable cause declaration, this story can be expanded with those facts while continuing to note that the allegations have not been proven in court.

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