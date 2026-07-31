A Message From Cerritos Mayor Lynda P. Johnson

By Lynda P. Johnson

I am excited to launch the first edition of our now-monthly From the Mayor’s Desk, published on the final Friday of each month. While this column will appear monthly, we are expanding the ways we keep residents informed. In addition to this column, we have introduced our new Employee Spotlight video series. Beginning next week, I will launch Mayor’s Minute, a short video update highlighting City initiatives, community events, and projects shaping Cerritos. Together with our digital newsletters, social media channels, and the City’s website, these communication tools will provide more frequent opportunities to stay connected.

As July comes to a close, I am reminded of the many accomplishments that reflect our engaged community and Cerritos’ bright future. Our annual Let Freedom Ring Celebration brought residents together in reflection and celebration of our nation’s 250th anniversary. We also celebrated the graduation of the inaugural L.E.A.D. Cerritos Civic Leadership Academy, where 56 participants gained a deeper understanding of local government and discovered new ways to become involved in our community.

The City Council also approved two exciting projects that represent significant investments in our City’s economic future. The addition of DICK’S House of Sport at Los Cerritos Center will bring a unique retail experience to Cerritos, attracting visitors from throughout the region while strengthening our position as a premier shopping destination. The City Council also approved a significant remodel of a portion of the Carmenita Plaza North shopping center. This investment will modernize the shopping center, create opportunities for new businesses, and continue the revitalization of an important commercial corridor.

As we begin August, I invite you to join us for National Night Out on Thursday, August 6, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Heritage Park. This annual event is a wonderful opportunity to strengthen partnerships between residents and law enforcement while building safer, stronger neighborhoods.

Meet the deputies and personnel behind our City’s public safety programs, connect with your neighbors, enjoy safety demonstrations, children’s activities, and live entertainment by the Bruno Mars tribute band, “That’s What I Like.”

The City of Cerritos is proud of its longstanding partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. We are grateful for the dedicated service of the deputies at the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station and our Community Safety Division staff. While the City Council continues to make public safety its highest Strategic Plan priority, safe communities are built by residents who know their neighbors, look out for one another, and stay engaged.

Whether you have lived in Cerritos for years or recently made it your home, I encourage you to bring your family and join us at Heritage Park. Thank you for your continued engagement and support. It is an honor to serve as your Mayor, and I look forward to sharing more of the great things happening throughout Cerritos each month.

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