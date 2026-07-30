Worth the Drive: No, This Isn’t a Typo — Forest Lawn Has a Classic Car Show

No, this isn’t a typo.

Yes, we’re talking about Forest Lawn.

And yes, they’re hosting a classic car show complete with free coffee, donuts, museum-quality art, and one of the best panoramic views of Los Angeles.

If your only experience with Forest Lawn has been attending a funeral, prepare to be pleasantly surprised.

On Sunday, Aug. 9, Forest Lawn-Glendale will host its Third Annual Classic Cars & Coffee, bringing together beautifully restored classic automobiles, automotive enthusiasts, and Forest Lawn’s own remarkable collection of vintage Cadillac funeral coaches. The free event runs from 7 to 10 a.m. and welcomes visitors of all ages.

Classic car owners are encouraged to bring their vehicles, while everyone else can simply stroll through rows of gleaming chrome, sip complimentary coffee, enjoy donuts, and admire decades of automotive history.

After you’ve had your fill of horsepower, wander up the hill to the Forest Lawn Museum.

The museum is wrapping up “Convergence: Contemporary Artists of Armenian Descent,” an exhibition featuring more than 20 contemporary artists exploring culture, heritage and identity through painting, sculpture, photography and mixed-media works.

The day also includes a 2 p.m. artist discussion, “Art, Politics and Identity,” followed by an Armenian-language tour of the exhibition.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is that everything is free.

Admission is free. Parking is free. The museum is free. The car show is free. Even the coffee and donuts are free.

Forest Lawn has quietly become one of Southern California’s hidden cultural gems, hosting art exhibitions, concerts, lectures and community events throughout the year. It’s the kind of place many people drive past for decades without realizing what lies beyond the front gates.

So yes…this is a story about a cemetery.

And no…it’s definitely not what you think.

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