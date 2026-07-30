Disneyland Quietly Raises Prices at Restaurants Across Resort

Disneyland Quietly Raises Prices at Restaurants Across Resort

July 30, 2026

By Brian Hews

Several news outlets are reporting that Disneyland has quietly increased food and beverage prices at restaurants, snack stands and resort hotels throughout the Anaheim resort, affecting hundreds of menu items. The increases impact locations in Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney and Disney-owned hotels.

The latest round of price increases affects more than 800 food and beverage items at nearly 180 dining locations across the resort. While many menu items increased by 25 to 75 cents, others saw larger jumps, with the average increase estimated at about 8 percent.

Among the most noticeable price hikes, Disneyland’s iconic churro now costs $6.25, up from $5.75. Popcorn increased from $6.50 to $7, while regular coffee, hot tea and hot chocolate now sell for $5.49, up from $4.79. A vanilla soft-serve cone increased to $6.99 from $6.29, and most bottled soft drinks and bottled water rose by 25 cents.

Some of the largest increases were found on quick-service meals. The children’s Bean and Cheese Burrito at Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante increased from $8.99 to $12.99, while chicken tender meals at several locations also saw modest price increases.

Disney periodically adjusts menu prices throughout the resort as part of its regular business operations and continues to offer a range of dining options for different budgets. The latest increases come as Disneyland promotes discounted admission offers for California residents while continuing to rely heavily on local visitors.

Although many of the individual price increases are relatively small, families purchasing breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and beverages throughout the day could see their total food bill increase noticeably during a single visit.

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