Localized Flea-Borne Typhus Outbreak Investigated in Los Angeles County as Cases Reach Record Levels

Localized Flea-Borne Typhus Outbreak Investigated in Los Angeles County as Cases Reach Record Levels

By LCCN Staff Report

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a localized outbreak of flea-borne typhus in the Pico-Union neighborhood after identifying five related cases this year, all of which required hospitalization.

Health officials said all five patients have recovered, but the outbreak comes as flea-borne typhus continues to increase across Los Angeles County, with officials warning residents to take precautions to protect themselves and their pets.

According to Public Health, nearly nine out of every 10 people diagnosed with flea-borne typhus in 2025 required hospitalization, underscoring the seriousness of the disease.

County officials reported a record 220 cases of flea-borne typhus in 2025, surpassing the previous record of 187 cases reported in 2024. The illness has steadily increased in Los Angeles County since 2010 and has affected residents ranging in age from one to 85 years old.

People typically become infected after being bitten by fleas carrying the Rickettsia typhi bacteria. In Los Angeles County, infected fleas are commonly found on rats, free-roaming cats, and opossums. Pets that spend time outdoors can bring infected fleas into homes, increasing the risk of exposure.

Symptoms generally develop within one to two weeks after infection and may include fever, headache, rash, body aches, chills, nausea, vomiting, and muscle pain. Public Health officials urge anyone experiencing these symptoms—particularly after possible exposure to fleas or animals—to seek medical care promptly. The disease responds well to antibiotics when diagnosed early.

“As flea-borne typhus cases continue to increase across Los Angeles County, preventing exposure to infected fleas is more important than ever,” said Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis. “Community members can help protect themselves and their neighbors by keeping pets on flea control year-round, avoiding stray animals, and making sure wildlife cannot live in or around their homes.”

Health officials recommend several preventive measures, including using veterinarian-approved flea control products year-round, keeping pets indoors whenever possible, and applying EPA-registered insect repellents when spending time outdoors in areas where fleas may be present.

Residents are also encouraged to avoid feeding or handling stray animals, keep pet food indoors, maintain clean yards free of debris and overgrown vegetation, secure trash containers with tight-fitting lids, and seal crawl spaces or openings that could provide shelter for rodents or wildlife.

Officials also recommend contacting local animal control if stray animals, rodents, or opossums are frequently seen near homes or neighborhoods.

Flea-borne typhus is not spread from person to person, and infected animals often show no signs of illness, making prevention and flea control the most effective ways to reduce the risk of infection.

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