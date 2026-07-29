Lineage Logistics Faces Up to $2,000 Per Day in New Public Health Fines Over Ongoing Fly Infestation

Lineage Logistics Faces Up to $2,000 Per Day in New Public Health Fines Over Ongoing Fly Infestation

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has significantly increased enforcement against Lineage Logistics, issuing additional citations and raising potential penalties to as much as $2,000 per day as the company continues to battle flies, odors, and unsanitary conditions following last month’s warehouse fire.

Public Health officials said the agency has issued six citations since July 23 after determining that Lineage has failed to correct the underlying conditions that continue to generate flies and odors affecting surrounding neighborhoods.

While the company has been removing decomposing food from the facility, inspectors said the actions have not fully addressed the problems that led to the violations.

Beginning Wednesday, Public Health will issue separate citations for each violation, allowing fines of up to $2,000 per day until the conditions are corrected. Officials said additional citations will be issued if inspections continue to find unsanitary conditions or nuisance impacts in nearby communities.

The enforcement follows a June warehouse fire that left large quantities of food inside the facility. According to Public Health, the food began decomposing, creating conditions that contributed to fly infestations and persistent odors affecting nearby residents.

A July 15 Official Inspection Report documented multiple violations. Following a reinspection earlier this week, inspectors determined that the violations remained unresolved.

Public Health has ordered Lineage to remove and properly dispose of all fire-damaged food, decomposing waste, and other organic material; eliminate all actual and potential fly breeding sources, including contaminated liquids and organic debris; thoroughly clean and sanitize affected areas; implement effective vector control measures using a licensed pest control operator; and prevent flies originating from the property from spreading to neighboring properties or creating an ongoing public health nuisance.

The department also noted that it issued a directive to Lineage on June 29 requiring mitigation efforts in surrounding communities affected by the warehouse fire and the resulting decomposing food waste.

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