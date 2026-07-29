Disneyland Restrooms, Restaurants Temporarily Closed After Anaheim Water Pressure Problem

Disneyland Restrooms, Restaurants Temporarily Closed After Anaheim Water Pressure Problem

LCCN Staff Report

Disneyland guests experienced unexpected disruptions Tuesday evening after a citywide water pressure problem forced the temporary closure of numerous restrooms and several restaurants throughout the resort.

The problem began around 6 p.m. when the City of Anaheim experienced difficulty drawing water from several of its groundwater wells, resulting in reduced water pressure in parts of the city, including Disneyland Resort.

Guests reported long lines at the limited number of restrooms that remained open, while Disney cast members directed visitors away from closed facilities. Some restaurants in the Downtown Disney District also temporarily suspended operations because of the low water pressure.

Disneyland officials said resort teams responded quickly to assist guests during the disruption and thanked visitors for their patience while the issue was being addressed.

Anaheim officials restored water pressure by about 8 p.m. by switching to alternate water supplies, including water imported from the Colorado River. Four of the city’s groundwater wells remained offline Wednesday while crews investigated the cause of the problem, which officials believe may have been the result of a mechanical or technical failure.

City officials emphasized that the incident did not affect water quality or the city’s fire protection system, and there were no public health concerns associated with the temporary loss of pressure.

The investigation into the cause of the water system disruption remains ongoing.

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