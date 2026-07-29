Cerritos Senior Center to Re-open July 29

July 29, 2026

The Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park will reopen on Wednesday, July 29. Regular scheduled classes will resume.

The weekday lunch will remain available as a meal packaged to go until further notice. Due to some remaining repairs, the Majestic Room will not be available to patrons. The Senior Center is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday; and from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

LCCN emailed officials asking exactly what happened with no response. In a release, official stated that “crews repaired a water leak due to a damaged fire sprinkler.”

For more information, contact the Senior Center at (562) 916-8550.



Like this: Like Loading...

Related