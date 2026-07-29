Bellflower Man Arrested on Murder, DUI Charges in Fatal Temecula Crash

Bellflower Man Arrested on Murder, DUI Charges in Fatal Temecula Crash

By Brian Hews

A 38-year-old Bellflower man was arrested on suspicion of murder and driving under the influence after authorities said he caused a three-vehicle crash in Temecula that killed a Murrieta man and injured two others.

The collision occurred about 6:51 p.m. Friday, July 24, at the intersection of Rancho California Road and Riesling Court, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arriving at the scene found three heavily damaged vehicles and a pedestrian who had been struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as David Heard, 39, of Murrieta.

Investigators determined that one of the drivers, Jonathan Ruiz of Bellflower, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Ruiz was arrested and booked on suspicion of second-degree murder and driving under the influence causing injury.

Two passengers in one of the involved vehicles were hospitalized with injuries reported as stable.

The Riverside County District Attorney is expected to file formal charges. The investigation remains ongoing.

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