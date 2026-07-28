Kaiser Permanente Employee Killed During Riverside Police Pursuit; Suspect Still Sought

Kaiser Permanente Employee Killed During Riverside Police Pursuit; Suspect Still Sought

July 28, 2026

By LCCN Staff Report

A Kaiser Permanente employee was killed Monday after being struck by a fleeing driver during a Riverside police pursuit, authorities said.

The incident began around 11:40 a.m. when Riverside police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for alleged vehicle code violations. According to police, the driver initially pulled over but sped away as officers approached the vehicle.

As officers returned to their patrol car to begin the pursuit, the fleeing driver struck a pedestrian outside Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center near Magnolia Avenue and Park Sierra Drive.

The victim, identified only as a Kaiser Permanente employee, was rushed inside the hospital but later died from injuries suffered in the collision. At the family’s request, Kaiser Permanente has not released the employee’s identity.

The suspect continued fleeing the area and remained at large as of Tuesday. Riverside police have not released a description of the driver and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

In a statement, Kaiser Permanente said it was deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of its employees and extended condolences to the victim’s family, friends and coworkers.

The crash closed portions of Magnolia Avenue and Park Sierra Drive for several hours while investigators processed the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

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