Cerritos Senior Center Remains Closed Following Water Leak

Cerritos Senior Center Remains Closed Following Water Leak

By Brian Hews

The Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park remained closed Tuesday as city crews continued repairs to a water leak caused by a damaged fire sprinkler.

According to a notice issued by the City of Cerritos, the facility will remain closed through at least Tuesday, July 28, and will not reopen until repairs have been completed.

The closure has disrupted regular programming at the popular senior facility. The city said weekday lunches will still be available for pickup as packaged-to-go meals, while all scheduled classes have been canceled or postponed until further notice.

City officials apologized for the inconvenience and said they appreciate the community’s patience as repairs continue.

Los Cerritos Community News has contacted the City of Cerritos for additional information, including what caused the fire sprinkler damage, the extent of the water leak, whether any parts of the facility sustained water damage, and when officials expect the Senior Center to reopen. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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