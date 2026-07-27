Disneyland to Close Six Attractions as 70th Anniversary Celebration Ends

July 27, 2025

LCCN Staff Report

ANAHEIM — Disneyland Resort is preparing for the next season of entertainment by temporarily closing six attractions as the park wraps up its 70th Anniversary celebration and begins the transition to Halloween festivities.

The closures are part of Disney’s annual refurbishment schedule, allowing crews to complete maintenance, upgrades and seasonal changes before one of the resort’s busiest times of the year.

Among the attractions scheduled to close are Storybook Land Canal Boats, Casey Jr. Circus Train, Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster, Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, n and Sorcerer’s Workshop.

Most of the attractions are expected to reopen before or during the Halloween season, although Disney has not announced reopening dates for every location.

The Disneyland Resort’s 70th Anniversary celebration officially concludes on Aug. 9. Halloween Time will begin shortly afterward, bringing back Haunted Mansion Holiday, seasonal overlays, festive décor and special entertainment throughout Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

Guests planning visits over the coming weeks are encouraged to check Disneyland’s daily attraction schedule before arriving.

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