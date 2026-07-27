A Message from Cerritos Mayor Lynda Johnson

Editor’s Note: Beginning with this edition, the Mayor’s column will appear monthly. Future columns will be published in Los Cerritos Community News on the last Friday of each month.



The stage is set for another electrifying season at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA)! As a longtime supporter of the arts and a resident who witnessed the theater’s opening, it has been especially rewarding to watch the CCPA evolve into a nationally recognized performing arts destination. Over the years, I have seen firsthand the world-class performances it brings to our community, the cultural enrichment it provides for residents of all ages, and the economic activity it generates for our city.

Kicking off this year’s season is the incomparable John Legend, whose rare EGOT distinction places him among an elite group of only 22 artists worldwide to have earned an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award. His performance sold out in spectacular fashion, underscoring the strong demand for world-class entertainment and reflecting the City’s continued commitment to attracting premier talent to Cerritos. This remarkable opening sets the stage for another unforgettable season at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts.

For more than three decades, the CCPA has been a cornerstone of arts and cultural engagement, creating memorable experiences for audiences throughout the region. This upcoming season proudly continues that tradition with a dynamic and diverse lineup.

Audiences can look forward to performances by rock legend George Thorogood and Al Jardine of The Beach Boys, along with beloved annual favorites such as Dave Koz and “Merry-Achi Christmas.” Families will delight in productions like “Ghostbusters in Concert” and “Sesame Street Live!” These exciting performances are just the beginning, with many more outstanding shows and special events still to be announced throughout the season.

In recent years, the CCPA has taken significant steps to modernize its operations, enhance the patron experience, and expand revenue opportunities. Notable advancements include a new concessions partnership, increased rental opportunities, the pending establishment of a nonprofit foundation, and the installation of a state-of-the-art sound system that delivers one of the premier live audio experiences in the industry.

These strategic investments have strengthened the CCPA’s competitive position, making it an increasingly sought-after destination for nationally touring artists and elevating its reputation well beyond Southern California. As a result, the theater has attracted growing attention and acclaim, earning recognition from some of the region’s most respected media outlets and further solidifying its standing as a premier performing arts venue.

While the theater’s prominence continues to grow on the national stage, we recognize that the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) is far more than a performance venue. It is a cultural cornerstone of our City that enriches our quality of life, strengthens our economy, and brings our community together. Through its Arts Education Series, the CCPA provides students from kindergarten through 11th grade with free access to inspiring and educational performances that broaden their horizons and foster a lifelong appreciation for the arts.

The CCPA’s impact also extends beyond its stage. When the theater hosts renowned artists, community events, and private rentals, our nearby restaurants, shopping centers, and hotel benefit from increased visitor activity and spending. The economic and cultural value of the CCPA reaches far beyond ticket sales, making it an important investment in the vitality and identity of our community.

I encourage everyone to attend a performance and experience firsthand what makes the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts such a special destination for audiences and world-class artists alike. Visit cerritoscenter.com to explore the full 2026-2027 Season lineup and learn more about the exciting programs and events ahead. The stage is set for another extraordinary season of entertainment, inspiration, and community connection. I look forward to seeing you at the CCPA when the curtain rises!

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