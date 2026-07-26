Two Shot, One Critically Wounded in Downtown Los Angeles Shooting

Two Shot, One Critically Wounded in Downtown Los Angeles Shooting

By LCCN Staff Report

Two men were shot early Sunday morning in downtown Los Angeles after a dispute escalated into gunfire, leaving one victim in critical condition, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of South Broadway, a few blocks northwest of the Fashion District, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Investigators said the violence stemmed from a verbal altercation before the suspect opened fire.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported both victims to a nearby hospital. One man was listed in critical condition, while the second victim was reported in stable condition. Police have not released their identities or ages.

Authorities initially received reports that as many as four people had been shot. After interviewing witnesses and reviewing the scene, investigators determined that only two victims had suffered gunshot wounds.

The suspect, described only as a man believed to be in his 30s armed with a handgun, fled the area on foot and remained at large Sunday. Detectives said witnesses, including one of the victims, have been uncooperative with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.

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