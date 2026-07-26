Mass Shooting at Seattle Food Festival Leaves Two Dead, Five Injured

Mass Shooting at Seattle Food Festival Leaves Two Dead, Five Injured

By LCCN Staff Report

Two people were killed and five others were wounded, including a child, after gunfire erupted Sunday evening during the Bite of Seattle food festival at Seattle Center near the Space Needle.

The shooting occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on the final day of the three-day festival, sending thousands of attendees running for cover as panic spread through one of Seattle’s busiest tourist destinations.

Witnesses said they initially believed the rapid burst of gunfire was fireworks before realizing an active shooter was in the crowd. Families fled in all directions as people knocked over strollers and sought shelter behind vendor booths and buildings.

Seattle police and firefighters responded within minutes, securing the scene while paramedics treated victims and transported the wounded to Harborview Medical Center. Authorities confirmed two people died and five others were injured.

Police have not released the identities of the victims or a motive for the shooting. The investigation remains active, and detectives continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses.

The Bite of Seattle, founded in 1982, is one of the Pacific Northwest’s largest food festivals, attracting approximately 350,000 visitors each year with food vendors, live entertainment, and family activities. Sunday’s celebration ended abruptly as officers cleared the area and urged the public to stay away while investigators processed the crime scene.

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