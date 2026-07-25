Deputies Shoot, Kill Armed Man Following Bellflower Confrontation

Deputies Shoot, Kill Armed Man Following Bellflower Confrontation

By Brian Hews

A man was shot and killed Friday night by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies following a confrontation in Bellflower after deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:06 p.m. in the 10400 block of Artesia Boulevard near Grand Avenue.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon involving a suspect who was reportedly armed with a firearm.

After making contact with the suspect, at least one deputy opened fire. The man was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the man’s identity, and no deputies were injured during the incident.

Aerial television footage from the scene showed a blood-stained sidewalk, numerous evidence markers, spent shell casings, and what appeared to be a handgun lying near where the shooting occurred.

Sheriff’s officials have not released additional details regarding what led deputies to open fire or whether the suspect pointed or fired the weapon during the encounter.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is conducting its standard investigation into the deputy-involved shooting.

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