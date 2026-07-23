LA Fixit Clinic Offers Free Repair Event at Norwalk Library Aug. 22

July 21, 2026

By Brian Hews

Residents are invited to give broken items a second life at a free LA Fixit Clinic on Sat., Aug. 22, at the Norwalk Library.

The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the library, 12350 Imperial Hwy., and offers free repair assistance from experienced volunteer coaches. Participants are encouraged to bring a variety of household items, including bicycles, clothing, electronics, small appliances, toys and jewelry.

Rather than simply fixing the items for participants, volunteers work alongside attendees, helping them troubleshoot problems, learn repair techniques and extend the life of well-loved possessions. Organizers say the clinics reduce waste while teaching valuable repair skills and promoting sustainability.

The event is sponsored by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works in partnership with LA Fixit Clinic, Fixit Clinic and the Los Angeles County Library.

Organizers are also seeking volunteers for the event. Volunteer “Fixit Coaches” help participants diagnose and repair items, regardless of their professional experience. A passion for repairing and sharing knowledge is encouraged, and organizers say volunteers do not need to be experts to participate.

For more information or to register, visit: https://bit.ly/LAFC-Norwalk

Those interested in volunteering can sign up at: https://bit.ly/LAFixitClinic-Volunteer

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