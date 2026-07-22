Artesia Pastor Accused of Illegally Practicing Law for Decades

Artesia Pastor Accused of Illegally Practicing Law for Decades

By Brian Hews

An Artesia pastor who prosecutors say earned the trust of Southern California’s Filipino community is accused of illegally practicing law for decades despite never being licensed as an attorney.

The California State Bar has filed a civil action against John Pamintuan Alamarez Jr., alleging he unlawfully provided legal services through businesses operating as “Immigration Law Services” and “Immigration Services Law Office” from an office in the 18700 block of Pioneer Boulevard in Artesia.

According to the State Bar, Alamarez met with clients, provided legal advice, prepared legal documents, and held himself out as qualified to handle immigration and other legal matters even though he was never licensed to practice law in California.

Investigators allege Alamarez first worked under a licensed attorney before continuing the practice after the attorney’s death. Authorities contend he told witnesses he had been providing legal services for more than 30 years.

The State Bar alleges Alamarez relied on his position as a pastor to build credibility within the Filipino community, attracting clients who sought immigration assistance and other legal services. Officials said many clients believed they were receiving legal representation from a licensed attorney.

As part of its investigation, the State Bar obtained a court order to search Alamarez’s Artesia office. Investigators seized 21 boxes of client files, a laptop computer, financial records, and other evidence, including a client’s passport.

The State Bar’s Office of Chief Trial Counsel filed the action in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeking an injunction that would permanently prohibit Alamarez from practicing law or representing himself as an attorney.

Under California law, only attorneys licensed by the State Bar may provide legal advice or represent clients in legal matters, except in limited circumstances authorized by law. Officials said unauthorized practice of law can leave clients without meaningful legal protections and may jeopardize immigration cases and other legal proceedings.

The civil case seeks to permanently shut down Alamarez’s alleged legal practice. The State Bar indicated its action is separate from any criminal investigation that could arise from the allegations.

If the court grants the State Bar’s request, Alamarez would be barred from providing legal services or holding himself out as an attorney in California.

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