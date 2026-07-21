Pumpkin Tree Peter Rabbit Fruit Puree Recalled Nationwide Over Plastic Contamination

July 21, 2026

Parents are being urged to check their pantries after a nationwide recall was issued for select Pumpkin Tree Peter Rabbit Organics Banana & Strawberry Fruit Puree pouches because they may contain pieces of soft plastic.

PT Organics Limited of Lake Oswego, Oregon, announced the voluntary recall after discovering that a packaging defect could allow strands of soft, food-grade plastic to enter a small number of fruit puree pouches. The company said the issue was traced to defective packaging supplied by one of its vendors. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

The recalled product was sold exclusively at Kroger, Meijer, and Target stores nationwide between March 6 and July 13, 2026. No illnesses or injuries have been reported. No other Pumpkin Tree products, flavors, or best-by dates are affected. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Consumers should look for:

• Pumpkin Tree Peter Rabbit Organics Banana & Strawberry Fruit Puree, 4-ounce (113 g) pouch

• Barcode: 8 15367 01078 0

• Lane number “4” printed on the rear right-hand side seam

• Best-by dates:

Jan. 19, 2027

Jan. 20, 2027

March 17, 2027

March 18, 2027

May 14, 2027

May 15, 2027 (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

The company advises consumers not to eat or feed the recalled puree to children. Instead, dispose of the product or return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a refund.

PT Organics said it initiated the recall after confirming during inspections that a small number of pouches made with the affected packaging contained strands of soft plastic attached to the inside of the pouch. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Consumers with questions can contact PT Organics’ consumer support line at 888-566-2363, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

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