Rotary Club of Lakewood to Host 3rd Annual BBQ & Brews Fundraiser

Rotary Club of Lakewood to Host 3rd Annual BBQ & Brews Fundraiser

The Rotary Club of Lakewood is inviting the community to enjoy an evening of outstanding barbecue, local craft beer, live music, and community recognition at its 3rd Annual BBQ & Brews fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 15, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Roxanne’s, 1115 E. Wardlow Road in Long Beach.

The annual event brings together residents, local businesses, and community leaders for an evening of food, entertainment, and fellowship while raising funds to support the Rotary Club of Lakewood’s youth programs and community service projects.

Guests will enjoy barbecue from Big Brian’s Meats, craft beer from Syncopated Brewery, bluegrass music by Foxfire, and a live auction.

The evening will also feature the 2025 Service Above Self Awards, recognizing individuals and organizations whose dedication has made a lasting impact on the Lakewood community. This year’s honorees are Luis Torres, Community Service Above Self; the Lakewood Pan American Association, Education Service Above Self; and Piazza Family Restaurants, Business/Corporate Service Above Self.

“All funds raised will support the Rotary Club’s youth and community projects,” said Tania Whiteleather. “We’ve made several improvements to this year’s event, including adding a terrific bluegrass band and an exciting auction. We’re looking forward to a fun evening while supporting the work Rotary does throughout the community.”

Sponsors include The Law Offices of Tania Whiteleather, Ron Piazza, Republic Services, Hews Media Group, Syncopated Brewery Company, 2H Construction, On the Mark Advertising Network, Lakewood Family YMCA, Rudy’s Plants, Basiago Family Dentistry Lakewood Center, and many other community partners.

Tickets are $85 per person and are available at bbqnbrews.eventbrite.com.

For more information, visit rotaryoflakewood.org or call the BBQ & Brews Hotline at (562) 270-4460.

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