Man With Knife Fatally Shot After Charging Armed Customer at Cerritos Restaurant

Man With Knife Fatally Shot After Charging Armed Customer at Cerritos Restaurant

An armed customer with a concealed carry permit shot and killed a knife-wielding man Sunday afternoon after the man allegedly stormed through Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que in Cerritos, terrifying employees and customers before charging at the armed patron, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

By Brian Hews

CERRITOS — A man armed with a knife was fatally shot Sunday afternoon after investigators said he ran into Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, raced through the kitchen and service areas, and then charged at an armed customer who had repeatedly ordered him to drop the weapon.

The incident occurred at about 2:15 p.m. at the restaurant on South Street.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a man with a knife. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot and stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s investigators said preliminary information indicates the deceased was the knife-wielding suspect.

According to Lt. German Ochoa of the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, the man entered the restaurant carrying a knife and ran through the kitchen and service areas, frightening staff and patrons.

Investigators said he was confronted by a customer who possessed a valid concealed carry permit. The armed customer ordered the man to drop the knife, but instead, authorities said, the suspect charged toward him, prompting the customer to open fire in what investigators are examining as an apparent act of self-defense.

The concealed carry permit holder remained at the scene and has been cooperating fully with investigators. Sheriff’s officials have not released his identity.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation but said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

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