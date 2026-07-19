Man Fatally Shot Before Crashing Vehicle in Norwalk

Man Fatally Shot Before Crashing Vehicle in Norwalk

Victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds before his vehicle left the roadway; detectives are searching for answers.

By Brian Hews

NORWALK — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man whose vehicle crashed into an electrical box early Saturday morning after he was struck by multiple gunshots.

Deputies responded at approximately 12:25 a.m. to the 13000 block of Rosecrans Avenue after receiving reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle that had left the roadway, crashing into an electrical box and planter. The driver, an adult man, was discovered inside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators believe the man had been shot before the crash, but have not released details about where the shooting occurred or what led up to the incident. His identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.

No suspect information has been released, and detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.

#Cerritos #Norwalk #Crime #PublicSafety #LASD #BreakingNews

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