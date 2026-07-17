Taylor Farms Recalls Iceberg Lettuce Linked to Multistate Parasite Outbreak

July 17, 2026

:FDA traces contaminated shredded lettuce to widespread cyclospora illnesses affecting more than 1,600 people

By LCCN Staff Report

Taylor Farms has voluntarily recalled iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico after federal investigators linked the product to a multistate outbreak of cyclosporiasis, a parasitic illness that has sickened more than 1,600 people and hospitalized dozens across the country.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration traced the outbreak to shredded iceberg lettuce supplied to Taco Bell restaurants in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia. While the investigation continues, health officials believe the contaminated lettuce originated from a single farm in central Mexico.

In response, Taylor Farms announced it is indefinitely removing all iceberg lettuce sourced from the affected growing region from the U.S. market, even though the implicated farm represents less than one percent of the nation’s iceberg lettuce supply. The company emphasized that its branded Taylor Farms salad kits and other packaged products are not included in the recall.

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that causes an intestinal illness known as cyclosporiasis. Symptoms typically develop about a week after consuming contaminated food and may include prolonged watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue, bloating, loss of appetite and weight loss. Without treatment, the illness can last for weeks or even months.

Health officials advise anyone who recently consumed shredded iceberg lettuce and develops persistent gastrointestinal symptoms to contact a healthcare provider. The illness is treatable with prescription antibiotics.

Although the current investigation has focused on Taco Bell locations in five Midwestern states, health officials continue tracing the lettuce supply chain to determine whether contaminated product reached additional restaurants or food-service operations.

Consumers who have Taylor Farms branded salad kits or other packaged products do not need to discard them, as the company says those products are not affected by the recall. However, anyone uncertain about the source of shredded iceberg lettuce in their refrigerator or served at a restaurant should exercise caution until more information becomes available.

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