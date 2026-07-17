How SoFi Stadium and LA Impressed World Cup Fans

Figure 1 The soccer world came to SoFi Stadium, and it was impressed – Source: Pixabay

It may be an outdated view, but many soccer fans from across the world still dismiss Americans as not understanding the sport and its culture. When FIFA awarded the 2026 World Cup to the US, Canada, and Mexico, those same old claims were trotted out, among a whole host of other, sometimes legitimate, grievances about North America hosting the most prestigious tournament in soccer.

But a lot has been learnt over the last six weeks of elite international competition. It has been well documented that global fans were blown away by many aspects of America’s everyday culture and have been largely welcomed across the nation. The Los Angeles area has been particularly popular, with many fans from other countries visiting a place they had only ever seen on TV and in the movies.

The online sports betting sites in California have been busy thanks to a daily dose of international soccer, and the entire country has benefited from the millions of visitors who followed their teams at this World Cup. MyTopSportsbooks is the best place to discover the best betting sites, but as we say goodbye to the biggest tournament in sports, here’s why global fans were impressed by SoFi Stadium and the entire greater Los Angeles region.

The Games

Although all fans who get the chance to attend tournaments like the World Cup will tell you that it is the entire experience that will be remembered for a lifetime, the games themselves are the reasons why they come in the first place. Only AT&T Stadium hosted more games than SoFi Stadium, and we saw thousands of fans from all over the world blown away by the ultra-modern structure.

The first game at SoFi really set the tone, with the USMNT thrashing Paraguay and getting every fan very excited about what might be to come. There was another USMNT game at the end of the group stage, when Türkiye ended a miserable tournament for them with a 3-2 win. There were also plenty of goals for New Zealand, Iran, and Switzerland, as SoFi welcomed the world.

Three knockout games also graced SoFi, with one of the other co-hosts coming to enjoy the way California does things. Canada won that game, and Spanish fans will also have particularly fond memories of the place, after their team won both its round of 32 and quarterfinal ties there.

The Stadium

SoFi Stadium is the newest of the 16 used in this summer’s World Cup, and fans from all over the world were hugely impressed with the design and look of a sports arena that was probably very different to what they are used to back home. With a sheltered plaza as part of the main design, SoFi provided the perfect place for fans to enjoy all the pre-game activities before kick-off.

The huge 4K video screen that dominates the area above the field was also greeted with awe from every fan lucky enough to have a ticket to a game. All modern stadiums have impressive screens to increase fan experience, but SoFi Stadium’s version is something else and definitely helped win over any fans who may still have been under the misconception that the US could not host a World Cup.

The City

What can you say about the greater Los Angeles region that hasn’t already been said a million times? No matter how many TV shows or movies you have watched, you never forget your first visit – and we get to live here all the time!

Fans from New Zealand, Spain, Iran, and Switzerland filled the streets with color and atmosphere, and realized that the incredible diversity of LA would only add to the carnival atmosphere. Los Angeles is home to huge communities with heritage from all over the world, so every game became a home game for some, with just about every nationality in the world in one place enjoying the city.

California Delivered

California was one of just two states to host two World Cup 2026 venues, and both Levi’s Stadium and SoFi Stadium proved there is a distinct and still growing soccer culture here. If anyone still had any concerns about the US hosting the tournament, those worries were dismissed as soon as the first ball was kicked.

It seems apt that the USMNT’s first game was right here in Los Angeles. With a diverse squad representing many different heritages, playing in a city that has traditionally welcomed people from all over the world was a special privilege. SoFi Stadium delivered, just like the city and the state.



Figure 2 The NFL will now take back SoFi Stadium, but soccer will return – Source: Unsplash

The Future for SoFi and Soccer

It has only been five years since SoFi Stadium opened its doors to paying fans, but this year’s World Cup games were not the first soccer games to be played there. It may be home to the Rams and the Chargers of the NFL, but soccer has always played a big part in the stadium’s short history.

MLS and Liga MX teams played the first soccer games there in 2022, but there have been Copa América, CONCACAF Nations League, and Gold Cup games too. SoFi Stadium even played host to the 2023 Gold Cup final when Mexico overcame Panama to claim the title. Now soccer fans will be eagerly anticipating future soccer games, too.

The NFL season will soon take over the stadium’s main duties, of course, with Super Bowl LXI also slated for SoFi Stadium next February. But the CONCACAF Nations League Finals will be hosted just a month after, so the now familiar sight of international fans in the area will return. SoFi Stadium may be a home for all sports in the years to come, but soccer is definitely welcome, and the world’s fans now know that.



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