Artesia Set to Approve $881,000 Street Safety and Road Improvement Project

IMPROVEMENTS Streets included in Artesia’s proposed roadway improvement project are highlighted in blue.



July 17, 2026

By Brian Hews

ARTESIA — A proposed $880,900 roadway improvement project that would rehabilitate streets and add pedestrian safety enhancements throughout neighborhoods surrounding Artesia Park has been continued until the City Council’s August meeting.

The project combines state and local transportation funding to rehabilitate aging streets while improving pedestrian safety at several of the city’s busiest intersections. City staff recommended awarding the construction contract to Onyx Paving Company, Inc., the lowest responsive bidder among eight contractors. Although the company’s original bid included construction of two mini-roundabouts, the proposed contract excluded those features following recommendations from the Public Works Committee.

Roadway improvements include Elaine Avenue from 183rd Street to South Street; Grayland Avenue from 183rd Street to South Street; 186th Street from Arline Avenue to Norwalk Boulevard; Devlin Avenue from 186th Street to 187th Street; 187th Street from Devlin Avenue to Elaine Avenue; and Droxford Street from the cul-de-sac to Elaine Avenue.

The project also includes enhanced crosswalks, ADA-compliant curb ramps, raised pedestrian crossings, new pavement markings, traffic striping, flashing pedestrian beacons, upgraded signage and red curb improvements at numerous locations throughout the city. Additional intersection safety improvements are planned at 166th Street and Alburtis Avenue, 178th Street at Roseton Avenue, 178th Street at Jersey Avenue, Ashworth Street and Clarkdale Avenue, and multiple intersections along 186th Street.

The proposal originally included mini-roundabouts at the intersections of 186th Street with Clarkdale Avenue and Elaine Avenue. However, after public demonstrations and months of committee review, city officials removed the roundabouts from the project while continuing to evaluate traffic-calming alternatives.

The remaining roadway rehabilitation and pedestrian safety improvements will now be considered by the City Council in August, when members are expected to determine whether to award the construction contract.

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