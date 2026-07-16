Pico Rivera Leads Gateway Cities With 6% Gain in Assessed Property Values

July 16, 2026

LCCN Staff Report

PICO RIVERA — Assessed property values in Pico Rivera increased 6% in 2026, the highest growth rate among Gateway Cities and well above the Los Angeles County average, according to the Los Angeles County Assessor’s 2026 Assessment Roll released Tuesday.

The city’s assessment roll climbed to $7.97 billion, up from $7.52 billion in 2025—an increase of more than $450 million in taxable value. By comparison, Los Angeles County’s overall assessment roll grew 4.42%, reaching a record net taxable value of $2.272 trillion.

“Los Angeles County’s economy continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience,” County Assessor Jeff Prang said, noting the assessment roll exceeded his office’s May forecast of 3.9%.

“This is great news for Pico Rivera families,” said Mayor Gustavo Camacho. “A growing tax base means more resources for the parks, public safety and infrastructure projects our residents rely on, and it’s a sign that people continue to see Pico Rivera as a great place to invest and call home.”

Among neighboring Gateway Cities, Pico Rivera’s 6% increase was the strongest. La Mirada followed at 4.8%, Artesia at 4.7%, Commerce at 4.4%, Bellflower at 4.3%, Lakewood at 4.2%, Whittier at 4.0%, Downey at 3.9%, Hawaiian Gardens at 3.7%, Santa Fe Springs at 3.6%, Cerritos at 3.5%, while Norwalk posted the region’s slowest growth at just 0.4%.

The increase reflects continued strength in Pico Rivera’s real estate market and expands the city’s long-term property tax base heading into the new fiscal year.

Countywide, the 2026 Assessment Roll marked the 16th consecutive year of growth despite a cooling real estate market, ongoing economic uncertainty and the lingering effects of January’s wildfires in Pacific Palisades and Altadena. Property transfers accounted for the largest share of the county’s growth, adding more than $49 billion in assessed value, followed by the annual Proposition 13 inflation adjustment, which added another $43 billion. New construction contributed more than $12 billion.

County officials estimate the assessment roll will generate more than $27 billion in property tax revenue to support public education, public safety, healthcare, libraries, parks and other government services throughout Los Angeles County.

“This kind of growth strengthens our ability to plan responsibly for the future,” said City Manager Steve Carmona. “With our budget already in place for this fiscal year, a stronger assessed value gives us added confidence in our long-term revenue projections as we evaluate major capital projects and plan ahead.”

Because property tax revenue is based on assessed values, a growing tax base generally provides cities with greater long-term financial stability to help fund public safety, parks, infrastructure improvements and other essential services.

Although assessed values increased countywide, most homeowners will not see property taxes rise by the same percentage. Under Proposition 13, annual increases in a property’s assessed value generally are limited to 2%, unless the property changes ownership, undergoes new construction or qualifies for another adjustment.

The 2026 Assessment Roll includes nearly 2.4 million taxable real property parcels, more than 157,000 business property assessments, nearly 32,000 boats and more than 3,500 aircraft. It also includes nearly $95 billion in property tax exemptions, providing an estimated $948 million in tax savings for homeowners, disabled veterans and qualifying nonprofit organizations across Los Angeles County.

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