Festival of the Arts-Pageant of the Masters Now Through September 3

July 13, 2026

By Lydia Ringwald

Throughout the summer, Los Cerritos News readers and residents can enjoy a memorable day excursion to Laguna Beach to experience the Festival of the Arts and the Pageant of the Masters at 650 Laguna Canyon Road.

Wander through a maze of artists’ booths at the Festival of the Arts featuring unique sculptures, paintings, prints, jewelry and photography.

Artist Anne Moore exhibits her intuitive monoprints, while Joel Brown showcases unique photography. Visitors will also discover Rempalski’s exotic ceramic masks, Jill Maytorena’s elegant figure paintings, Kate Cohen’s richly textured canvases, Renae Wang’s mystical and magical scenes, and Susan Hoehn’s beautiful land and seascape paintings.

Artist Anne Moore

Every year, Marlo Bartels delights visitors with his architectural ceramic tile creations, some incorporated into chairs and benches found throughout Laguna Beach and on the Festival grounds.

Laura Carley’s stunning jewelry designs dazzle with elegance. One necklace features rose-colored cobalto calcite drusy set in white gold with sparkling diamonds and suspended from a chain of 10 strands of black rhodium.

Artist Laura Carley

These are just a few of the featured artists. Dozens more exhibit their work throughout the Festival.

Art lovers can also enjoy a variety of live musical performances every Saturday and Sunday afternoon throughout the summer. Rock, soul and jazz performers provide the perfect soundtrack to complement the art-filled surroundings.

Artist Jill Maytorena

Be sure to check the Festival of the Arts schedule for Flashback Fridays, featuring live music every Friday evening, as well as Saturday on the Green, a lively afternoon concert series, and Show Stopper Saturdays, the Festival’s Saturday evening performances.

Bring a picnic and a bottle of wine to enjoy while listening to live music on the Festival stage and make the experience even more memorable.

The Festival also offers art classes, fashion shows and children’s events throughout the summer.

The highlight of every season is the Pageant of the Masters, presented in the 1,800-seat Irvine Bowl amphitheater on the Festival grounds.

This year’s production celebrates the great master artists whose works have shaped culture and inspired generations.

Monet, Degas, Picasso, Winslow Homer, Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera are among the celebrated artists featured in this entertaining and educational presentation of living works of art.

A day exploring the Festival of the Arts followed by an evening at the Pageant of the Masters is the perfect way for Los Cerritos News readers to experience one of Southern California’s signature summer traditions.

For tickets, schedules and additional information, visit:

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