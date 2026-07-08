‘The Pitt’ Leads 2026 Emmy Nominations; ‘Hacks’ Sets Comedy Record

July 8, 2026

LCCN Staff Report

‘The Pitt’ Leads 2026 Emmy Nominations; ‘Hacks’ Sets Comedy Record

LCCN Staff Report

The race for television’s highest honors officially began Wednesday as the Television Academy announced the nominees for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, with HBO Max’s The Pitt leading all programs with 25 nominations.

The comedy Hacks followed with 24 nominations, setting a new record for the most Emmy nominations ever received by a comedy series in a single year.

Among the nominees for Outstanding Drama Series are The Pitt, The Diplomat, Euphoria, The Gilded Age, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Paradise, Pluribus, Slow Horses and Your Friends & Neighbors.

The Outstanding Comedy Series nominees include Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking, The Studio and Widow’s Bay.

Competing for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series are All Her Fault, Beef, DTF St. Louis, The Beast in Me and Sirens.

Top acting nominees include Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), Adam Scott (Severance) and Noah Wyle (The Pitt) for Outstanding Drama Actor.

Drama Actress nominees are Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age), Britt Lower (Severance), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Keri Russell (The Diplomat) and Zendaya (Euphoria).

Comedy Actor nominees are Jeremy Allen White (The Bear), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building), Jason Segel (Shrinking), Seth Rogen (The Studio) and Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This).

Comedy Actress nominees include Jean Smart (Hacks), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This), Uzo Aduba (The Residence) and Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback).

Limited or Anthology Series Actor nominees are Colin Farrell (The Penguin), Stephen Graham (Adolescence), Oscar Isaac (Beef), Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent) and Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story).

Limited or Anthology Series Actress nominees are Claire Danes (The Beast in Me), Kaitlyn Dever (Apple Cider Vinegar), Cristin Milioti (The Penguin), Carey Mulligan (Beef) and Meghann Fahy (Sirens).

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will be presented Sept. 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

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