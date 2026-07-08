Robotaxi Becomes Robocop: Waymo Delivers Teen Suspects Directly to Police

In what may be one of the first, a self-driving Waymo robotaxi stopped itself, alerted police and waited for officers after detecting two teenagers allegedly drinking alcohol.

July 8, 2026

LCCN Staff Report

In what may be one of the first publicly documented cases of its kind, a self-driving Waymo robotaxi stopped itself, alerted police and waited for officers after detecting two teenagers allegedly drinking alcohol and firing Orbeez gel-bead guns from inside the vehicle.

The incident occurred Monday in San Mateo when a Waymo employee monitoring the vehicle’s interior cameras reportedly believed one of the teens was handling a real firearm. The company remotely immobilized the vehicle in a parking lot, contacted police and provided its location. Officers detained two 15-year-olds and later determined the weapon was an Orbeez toy gun.

The incident raises a new question in the era of autonomous vehicles: When a car has cameras, microphones, live monitoring and the ability to call police, has it become more than transportation?

Unlike traditional ride-share vehicles, Waymo robotaxis can be monitored remotely during emergencies. Company support staff can access live interior video when they believe passengers or the public may be at risk, and the vehicle can be brought to a controlled stop while authorities are notified.

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