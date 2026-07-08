Pico Rivera Breaks Ground on $39.4 Million Smith Park Community & Aquatic Center Transformation

Major investment will create a modern, year-round destination for recreation, health, wellness, and community gatherings

PICO RIVERA, Calif. —JULY 8, 2026 — The City of Pico Rivera today celebrated the groundbreaking of the Smith Park Community & Aquatic Center, launching construction on a transformative $39.4 million project that will reimagine one of the City’s most cherished community destinations into a modern recreational hub serving residents of all ages.

City officials, community leaders, and project partners gathered to commemorate the beginning of construction on the revitalized facility, which will provide expanded aquatic programs, upgraded recreational amenities, enhanced accessibility, and welcoming indoor and outdoor spaces designed to serve the community for generations to come.

“Today’s groundbreaking represents much more than the beginning of a construction project—it represents an investment in the future of Pico Rivera,” said Mayor Gustavo Camacho. “The Smith Park Community & Aquatic Center will become a place where children learn to swim, families gather, seniors stay active, and neighbors come together. This project reflects our commitment to creating first-class recreational facilities that improve quality of life and strengthen our community for generations to come.”

The project includes a complete renovation of the existing community center while introducing two new pool configurations that will support swimming lessons, recreational swimming, fitness classes, aquatic therapy, competitive events, and community programming.

Additional improvements include modern meeting rooms, flexible activity spaces, upgraded locker facilities, expansive shade structures, a large community event lawn, enhanced outdoor gathering areas, improved accessibility throughout the site, refreshed parking areas, new wayfinding signage, and a digital monument sign at the corner of Rosemead Boulevard and Mines Avenue.

Replacing aging infrastructure with modern, energy-efficient systems will enable the facility to better serve residents while providing a comfortable, accessible, and inviting destination for health, wellness, recreation, and community events year-round.

Once completed, the revitalized campus will become one of the City’s premier recreational destinations, offering expanded opportunities for youth programming, aquatic education, community celebrations, health and wellness activities, and year-round recreation.

“This project reflects years of thoughtful planning and collaboration to ensure we are delivering a facility that meets the evolving needs of our community,” said City Manager Steve Carmona. “By modernizing aging infrastructure and creating flexible indoor and outdoor spaces, we are building a community asset that will serve residents of every age while supporting recreation, wellness, and social connection for decades to come.”

The Smith Park Community & Aquatic Center project continues the City’s long-term investment in parks, recreation, and public infrastructure, designed to enhance residents’ quality of life and create safe, accessible, and welcoming public spaces.

When completed, the facility will serve as a year-round destination for fitness programs, recreational activities, community meetings, special events, and family gatherings.

The total anticipated project cost is approximately $39.4 million.

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