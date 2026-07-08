RAD Camp Jr. Welcomed More Than 100 Campers for 12th Summer Season

Arrival — Campers received a star’s welcome as they arrived for the opening of RAD Camp Jr. at Vanguard University, passing through a spirited tunnel of cheering volunteers beneath the “Lights, Camera, RAD Camp!” entrance to begin four days of friendship, fun and unforgettable memories.

By Brian Hews

Publisher | Follow X

July 8, 2026

COSTA MESA — More than 100 children and young adults with developmental disabilities kicked off the 12th season of RAD Camp Jr. on June 18, beginning four days of friendship, adventure and unforgettable memories at Vanguard University.

RAD Camp Jr., the largest residential camp for children with developmental disabilities in Southern California, welcomed campers ages 5 to 21 with a high-energy spirit tunnel created by hundreds of volunteers, family members and community supporters.

This year’s camp embraced the theme, “Lights, Camera, RAD Camp!” celebrating every camper as a star while encouraging self-expression, confidence, inclusion and community through a wide variety of activities.

Throughout the four-day camp, participants enjoyed an Angels Baseball Clinic, movie night, dance lessons, a bubble party, the Hollywood Festival, Trunks of Fame and the always-popular RAD Talent Show. The session concluded on Father’s Day with closing ceremonies as campers reunited with their families after another memorable camp experience.

RAD Camp is dedicated to enriching the lives of children and adults with developmental disabilities while providing much-needed respite for parents and caregivers. The nonprofit organization serves individuals with Down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy and other developmental disabilities through residential camps and year-round programs.

More than 500 volunteers help make RAD Camp possible each year, supporting more than 300 campers and their families from Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego and surrounding counties.

Organizers said the camp continues to fulfill its mission of creating a welcoming environment where every camper is celebrated, encouraged and given the opportunity to build friendships, develop independence and experience the joy of summer camp.

Following the successful completion of the youth session, RAD Camp’s adult residential camp sessions are scheduled to take place later this summer, continuing the organization’s tradition of providing life-changing experiences for individuals with developmental disabilities and the families who support them.

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