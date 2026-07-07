Artesia Expands Security Rebate Program to Include Businesses

LCCN Staff Report

ARTESIA — The City of Artesia has expanded its Security Rebate Program, giving both homeowners and business owners an opportunity to receive reimbursement for qualifying security equipment designed to enhance public safety.

Approved by the Artesia City Council, the expanded program now offers rebates of up to $250 for eligible residents and up to $500 for eligible businesses that install qualifying security systems.

Eligible equipment includes monitored alarm systems, security camera systems, doorbell cameras, exterior floodlights with integrated cameras, motion-sensor lights with cameras and other products that improve security.

To qualify, equipment must be purchased on or after July 1, 2026, and applications must be submitted within 60 days of the purchase date.

Applicants must provide proof of residency or a valid Artesia business license, a paid receipt or invoice, and photographs showing the equipment has been installed.

For security camera rebates, cameras must record at a minimum resolution of 1080p, retain video footage for at least seven days, and be registered with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Camera Registry. Applicants must also submit photographs showing the cameras are positioned to monitor public-facing areas.

Only one rebate is available per address, and funding is limited. Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis until program funds are exhausted.

Applications and complete program requirements are available at cityofartesia.us/Rebates. Completed applications may be submitted in person or by mail to Artesia City Hall, 18747 Clarkdale Ave., Artesia, CA 90701, or by email to [email protected].

For more information, call (562) 865-6262, ext. 252.

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