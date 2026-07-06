Deputies Issue 49 Citations, Seize Nearly 80 Pounds of Illegal Fireworks During July 4 Crackdown

LAKEWOOD — An intensive Fourth of July enforcement effort by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department resulted in 49 administrative citations and the seizure of nearly 80 pounds of illegal fireworks as authorities responded to more than 100 calls throughout Lakewood.

The special enforcement team, consisting of additional deputy sheriffs and public safety officers, handled 116 calls for service on July 4 related to illegal fireworks. Deputies issued 49 citations and confiscated 210 unused illegal fireworks weighing nearly 80 pounds.

The increased patrols were part of Lakewood’s annual effort to reduce illegal fireworks use and improve public safety during one of the busiest nights of the year. In addition to responding to complaints, deputies conducted proactive patrols throughout residential neighborhoods.

Lakewood officials said Special Assignment Officer deputies have also conducted undercover operations targeting the sale of illegal fireworks as part of the city’s ongoing enforcement strategy.

Officials noted that illegal fireworks remain a growing problem throughout California, regardless of whether a city permits “safe and sane” fireworks. In Lakewood, only fireworks approved by the California State Fire Marshal may be used, and only between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. on July 4. Skyrockets, mortars, firecrackers and other explosive fireworks remain illegal.

The city also reminded residents that property owners may be cited if illegal fireworks are used on their property. In addition, neighborhoods where illegal fireworks are used during permitted block parties may lose the ability to hold future block parties for two years.

Residents are encouraged to report illegal fireworks activity to the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station or through the Lakewood Connect mobile app so deputies can respond and add repeat locations to future enforcement patrols.

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