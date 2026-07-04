Message from Cerritos Mayor Lynda P. Johnson

July 4, 2026

There is a fresh look and enhanced user experience awaiting Cerritos seniors and those with disabilities using our Dial-A-Ride program. Updates were unveiled this week and I am pleased to share what is new for our residents who depend on this important service.

Dial-A-Ride is now served by a new provider, MV Transportation, bringing with it a modernized experience from the ground up. Perhaps the most exciting addition is the new Cerritos Dial-A-Ride mobile app, which allows participants to book, manage, and track their rides in real time; right from their phone or the City’s website. For those who prefer to call, phone reservations do remain available, ensuring our residents have choices. Phone reservations can be made by calling (562) 402-7433 during Dial-A-Ride operating hours, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Dial-A-Ride program serves Cerritos residents age 55 and older, as well as those with disabilities, providing curb-to-curb transportation across Cerritos, Artesia, and portions of La Palma and Norwalk. Medical trip options extend beyond these boundaries. Program registration is required prior to your first ride. Registration forms and full program details are available at cerritos.gov/dialaride.

I also want to take a moment to acknowledge that our Cerritos on Wheels (COW) fixed-route service concluded in May. This difficult decision followed a comprehensive transit assessment that identified long-term financial challenges with maintaining fixed-route service. Consolidating around Dial-A-Ride allows the City to serve our most mobility-dependent residents more effectively and sustainably. The elimination of COW resulted in meaningful cost savings that are reflected in the recently approved City budget. For residents who relied on fixed-route options, alternative regional transit providers continue to serve the area. Visit cerritos.gov/transit for more information.

This updated Dial-A-Ride program is a great example of how Cerritos continues to deliver quality services to our community while being thoughtful stewards of public resources. I encourage eligible residents to register and experience the new look and features for themselves.

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