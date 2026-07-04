Lissette Rivera Announces Candidacy for Downey City Council District 4

July 4, 2026

DOWNEY — Longtime Downey resident, small business owner, community leader, and former Citywide Public Works Committee member Lissette Rivera has announced her candidacy for Downey City Council District 4, pledging to put people first and deliver practical solutions that strengthen neighborhoods and improve quality of life for every resident.

“As a mother of four, the wife of a U.S. Navy veteran, and someone who has dedicated years to serving our community, I understand the challenges facing Downey families,” Rivera said. “I am running because our residents deserve responsive leadership, safe neighborhoods, thriving local businesses, and a City Hall that is open, transparent, and accountable.”

Rivera has an extensive record of community service. As a small business owner and former Ambassador for the Downey Chamber of Commerce, she has supported local businesses while promoting economic growth. During her service on the City’s Public Works Committee, she worked to address infrastructure improvements and neighborhood concerns.

She is also the co-founder and president of WOLF (War On Lethal Fentanyl), a nonprofit organization dedicated to fentanyl awareness, prevention, and education. Through WOLF, Rivera has partnered with the Downey Unified School District to provide fentanyl education and prevention programs reaching more than 23,000 student families and training more than 3,000 district employees.

Rivera said her campaign is centered on five priorities:

• Keeping neighborhoods safe by supporting police, firefighters, crime prevention, and traffic safety.

• Repairing streets, sidewalks, parks, lighting, and other critical infrastructure.

• Supporting small businesses and local jobs by reducing red tape, encouraging entrepreneurship, and investing in robotics, STEM education, and coding programs to prepare Downey’s future workforce.

• Protecting seniors, families, veterans, and youth by expanding access to community programs and essential services.

• Bringing greater transparency and accountability to City Hall through open government, fiscal responsibility, and increased community engagement.

“I have always believed leadership begins with listening,” Rivera said. “Together, we can build a safer, stronger, and more united Downey by always putting our community first.”

Rivera is endorsed by several prominent elected officials, including California State Senator Lena Gonzalez, California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, and U.S. Representative Linda Sánchez.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

For more information about the campaign, contact:

Lissette Rivera

Candidate for Downey City Council District 4

Co-Founder and President, WOLF – War On Lethal Fentanyl

Phone: (562) 250-6900

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