LCCN Rewards: Thank You For Entering

🎉 YOU’RE ENTERED!

Thank You for Joining LCCN Rewards!

Your entry has been received and you’re officially entered to win a

4 General Admission Tickets

to the 2026 OC Fair!

🎡 What Happens Next?

✔ One lucky winner will be selected at random after the giveaway ends.

✔ The winner will be notified by email.

✔ Keep an eye on your inbox for future giveaways, contests, breaking news and exclusive LCCN Rewards offers.



📰 READ THIS WEEK’S PAPER!



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