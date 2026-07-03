Laguna Beach Sewage Spill Closes Beach Through Fourth of July Weekend

Laguna Beach Sewage Spill Closes Popular Beach Through Fourth of July Weekend

LCCN Staff Report

LAGUNA BEACH — A portion of Laguna Beach has been closed through the Fourth of July weekend after approximately 2,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the Pacific Ocean following a malfunction of a force main sewer line pump. Health officials have closed the ocean waters at Thalia Beach, extending about one-quarter mile near Anita Street.

The Orange County Health Care Agency has prohibited swimming, surfing and diving in the affected area until further notice while water quality testing is conducted. Officials expect the closure to remain in place for at least three days, although it could be lifted sooner if water samples meet California health standards.

Orange County Environmental Health is monitoring water quality and determining whether additional closures are necessary over the busy holiday weekend. Warning signs have been posted advising visitors to stay out of the water.

The spill occurred on July 2 after a sewer line pump malfunction allowed untreated sewage to discharge into coastal waters. The closure comes as thousands of Southern Californians are expected to visit Orange County beaches to celebrate Independence Day.

Officials are urging beachgoers to check current ocean conditions before traveling to Laguna Beach this weekend, as testing results will determine when the water can safely reopen.

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