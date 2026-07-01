Lakewood Ramps Up Illegal Fireworks Enforcement Ahead of Fourth of July

Lakewood Ramps Up Illegal Fireworks Enforcement Ahead of Fourth of July

July 1, 2026

LCCN Staff Report

LAKEWOOD — With the Fourth of July approaching, Lakewood is stepping up enforcement efforts against illegal fireworks, deploying additional sheriff’s deputies and public safety officers throughout the city in an effort to curb dangerous and illegal activity.

Beginning July 3, increased patrols will be assigned to neighborhoods to respond to complaints, investigate reports of illegal fireworks and issue citations. City officials said fines for violations can exceed $2,000, and enforcement efforts will continue throughout the holiday period.

The city has already devoted significant resources to fireworks enforcement and is expanding those efforts ahead of one of the busiest weekends of the year.

In addition to neighborhood patrols, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Assignment deputies are conducting undercover operations aimed at identifying and arresting individuals involved in the sale of illegal fireworks.

City officials emphasized that illegal fireworks remain a statewide problem regardless of whether a community permits the sale of California-approved “Safe and Sane” fireworks.

“It doesn’t matter whether a community allows or disallows safe-and-sane legal fireworks,” the city stated in a public information notice. “The problem of illegal fireworks is the same in both types of communities.”

While Lakewood permits the sale and use of state-approved Safe and Sane fireworks, all other fireworks—including aerial shells, mortars, sky rockets, firecrackers and other explosive devices—remain illegal.

Residents may legally use only fireworks bearing the California State Fire Marshal’s Safe and Sane seal, and only between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. on July 4.

City officials also reminded residents that property owners can be held responsible if illegal fireworks are used on their property, even if they are not the individuals igniting them.

Neighborhood block parties are also subject to enforcement. If illegal fireworks are used during a permitted block party, organizers may be prohibited from receiving another block party permit for up to two years.

Officials noted that legal Safe and Sane fireworks are designed to remain on the ground, do not explode in the air and produce significantly less noise than illegal aerial fireworks. Revenue from legal fireworks sales also supports local nonprofit organizations operating fireworks stands throughout the city.

As the holiday approaches, Lakewood is encouraging residents to celebrate responsibly, report illegal fireworks activity and be mindful of veterans, pets, families and neighbors affected by excessive noise and fire danger.

“Be safe, be legal, be a good neighbor this Fourth of July,” the city urged.

Photo caption: Authorities seized a large cache of illegal fireworks during a recent enforcement operation as Lakewood and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department increase patrols and undercover operations ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

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