Award-Winning Chefs Headed to OCVIBE’s Katella Commons Food Hall

By Brian Hews

Publisher | Follow X

June 29, 2026

Scheduled to open in early 2027, Katella Commons will feature 21 chef-led kitchens, six bars and a central gathering space showcasing a diverse mix of Southern California’s culinary talent.

ANAHEIM — OCVIBE has announced the latest lineup of acclaimed chefs and restaurant concepts coming to Katella Commons, the 50,000-square-foot market hall under construction as part of the $5 billion mixed-use entertainment district surrounding Honda Center. Scheduled to open in early 2027, Katella Commons will feature 21 chef-led kitchens, six bars and a central gathering space showcasing a diverse mix of Southern California’s culinary talent.

Danielle Duran Zecca and Alessandro Zecca are the husband-and-wife team behind Los Angeles’ acclaimed Amiga Amore, a James Beard Award semifinalist celebrated for its inventive “Mexitalian” cuisine blending Mexican and Italian flavors. At Katella Commons, they will debut a new concept inspired by family recipes and fresh, locally sourced ingredients that celebrate the culinary traditions of both cultures.

Chef Alberto Bañuelos is the founder of Burritos La Palma, the Michelin Bib Gourmand-recognized restaurant known for its hand-pressed flour tortillas and Zacatecan-style burritos filled with slow-simmered beef birria and other traditional family recipes. Burritos La Palma has become one of Southern California’s most respected Mexican eateries and will bring its signature burritos to Anaheim.

Alex “Pobre Diablo” Garcia and Elvia “La Bruja” Huerta are the husband-and-wife founders of Evil Cooks, a Los Angeles favorite that blends heavy metal culture with bold Mexican street food. Their innovative tacos and creative menu have earned James Beard Award recognition and a place on the Los Angeles Times’ 101 Best Restaurants list. Evil Cooks will open its first Orange County location at Katella Commons.

Kanate Ungkasrithongkul and Anita Lin built a loyal following through Manaao Thai Comfort Food in Tustin and Irvine. Their new concept, Khao Soi, will specialize in Northern Thailand’s iconic curry noodle dishes and other regional curries, bringing authentic Thai flavors to OCVIBE. Manaao has earned Thailand’s prestigious Thai SELECT Signature certification and recognition from the Los Angeles Times.

Chef Zach Scherer, co-founder of Santa Ana’s acclaimed DARKROOM Restaurant and Wine Bar, will introduce two separate concepts at Katella Commons. One will specialize in elevated New York-style pizza crafted with artisan dough techniques and premium ingredients, while the second will feature globally inspired fried chicken sandwiches influenced by American, Asian, European and Latin American flavors. DARKROOM was recently named to the Los Angeles Times’ 101 Best Restaurants list.

Katella Commons is expected to open in early 2027 as the culinary centerpiece of OCVIBE, the 100-acre mixed-use entertainment district taking shape around Honda Center. The market hall will feature 21 chef-led kitchens, six bars and a central outdoor plaza designed for live entertainment, community gatherings and special events. Additional restaurant concepts are expected to be announced in the coming months as OCVIBE continues the phased rollout of what is expected to become one of Southern California’s premier destinations for dining, entertainment and year-round community experiences.

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