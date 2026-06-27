Hahn Sets New Record with 430 Firearms Collected at Long Beach Gun Buyback Event

Hahn Sets New Record with 430 Firearms Collected at Long Beach Gun Buyback Event

June 27, 2026

LONG BEACH — A record 430 firearms were collected Saturday during a gun buyback event hosted by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn in partnership with the Long Beach Police Department, marking the largest single-day gun collection since Hahn launched the program in 2022.

The event, held at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, brought the total number of firearms collected and destroyed through Hahn’s 17 gun buyback events to 3,397.

“I am so grateful to everyone who took us up on this offer today and made today’s buyback such a remarkable success,” Hahn said. “We even had people turn in guns in exchange for nothing, after we’d run out of gift cards. That really drives home how much people recognize that these deadly weapons have no place in their homes and around their families.”

Of the 430 functioning firearms collected, 153 were pistols, 149 were rifles, 50 were shotguns, 50 were privately manufactured “ghost guns,” and 28 were classified as assault rifles.

Long Beach Police Department officers removed firearms directly from vehicle trunks, documented each weapon and ensured they would be destroyed. Representatives from the Los Angeles County Office of Violence Prevention also distributed free gun locks to gun owners who chose to keep firearms in their homes, promoting safe storage to help prevent accidental shootings and unauthorized access, particularly by children.

Participants received Amazon gift cards based on the type of firearm surrendered. Working handguns, rifles and shotguns earned $100 gift cards, ghost guns earned $200, assault rifles earned $300, while non-functioning firearms or firearm parts received $50.

Gun buyback programs are intended to reduce the number of unwanted firearms in homes and communities by providing residents with a safe, anonymous way to surrender weapons without questions or background checks. Supporters argue the programs help prevent accidental shootings, suicides and thefts, while critics question whether the events significantly reduce violent crime because many of the firearms turned in are older or are not commonly used in criminal activity.

Despite the debate over their effectiveness, Hahn’s buyback program has now removed nearly 3,400 firearms from circulation across communities in her district over the past four years.

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