Former Lakewood Council Member, Three-Time Mayor Diane DuBois Dies After More Than Four Decades of Public Service

June 25, 2026

LCCN Staff Report

LAKEWOOD — The City of Lakewood is mourning the loss of former Council Member and three-time Mayor Diane DuBois, one of the city’s longest-serving and most influential public servants.

DuBois dedicated more than 40 years to serving the Lakewood community, including 28 years on the Planning and Environment Commission and 15 years on the Lakewood City Council after first being elected in 2005. She also served three terms as mayor, helping guide the city through years of growth while championing environmental stewardship, neighborhood quality of life and economic development.

Her election to the City Council marked a milestone in Lakewood history, as she became the city’s fourth woman elected to the council, helping pave the way for future generations of civic leaders.

During her tenure, DuBois chaired the council’s Environmental Management and Community Promotion committees and also served on the Lakewood Schools and Economic Development committees. Colleagues said she approached every assignment with a deep sense of responsibility and an unwavering commitment to public service.

Lakewood Mayor Cassandra Chase praised DuBois’ decades of dedication on behalf of the City Council and the community.

“Diane was the ultimate embodiment of civic duty: a tireless volunteer, a respected leader, and a deeply devoted elected official,” Chase said. “She represented the very best of Lakewood, anchoring her life in community building and a fierce commitment to Lakewood’s future. We are profoundly grateful for her more than 40 years of selfless service, and we express our deepest, most heartfelt regret for this loss, both to her beloved family and to the city that loved her in return.”

DuBois is remembered as a thoughtful leader whose influence extended well beyond council meetings through decades of volunteerism, civic engagement and advocacy on behalf of Lakewood residents.

Funeral or memorial service information had not yet been announced.

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