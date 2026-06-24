Triple Crown Sports Colorado Travel Softball Tournaments

By Loren Kopff

Sports Editor | Follow X

June 24, 2026

Area softball players to be busy in the Rocky Mountain state

The nation’s 38th state will be the mecca of travel softball players for the next few weeks as several showcase tournaments will take place, all put on by Triple Crown Sports. The TC International Challenge and P5 Patriot Games will get underway on June 25 and go through the weekend while the Colorado Fourth of July Fireworks and Sparker Tournaments will begin on Sunday and run through July 5. Listed below are the area players and their respective teams that will be playing in the Rocky Mountain state.

Triple Crown International Challenge

Christopher Fields in Westminster, CO

There are 22 countries plus representation from the Middle East and Native America participating in the TCIC. The 16-Under age group is represented by eight countries and Central America while all 22 countries will be represented by 18-Under players. A pair of area players were originally set to represent their countries but Gahr High pitcher Isabella Gonzalez, who was to represent the 16-U Team Mexico squad, had to withdraw as she is preparing for the bigger tournaments.

Valley Christian High pitcher Rachel Zhang returns to the TCIC for the third straight season to represent Team Chinese Taipei/Taiwan where it will face Team Japan and Team Central America on Friday at 7:00 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., California time, and Saturday morning at 8:45, California time, against Team Israel. Her team will also have at least one playoff game either later in the day or Sunday morning.

P5 Patriot Games

Barnes Complex (Ft. Collins)

A pair of area 14-U players and two more from the 16-U age group are slated to participate in the P5 Patriot games. Representing the Corona Angels-Tyson 14-U team are Alanna Adams and Fatima Serna of La Mirada High. The Angels had a pair of pool play games on June 25 and will have two more on Friday. Another La Mirada athlete, Brianna Samano, is on the 14-U (Hacienda Heights) Firecrackers RTY Premier Red squad which also has a pair of pool play games on June 25 and two on Friday. The Corona Angels and Firecrackers RTY Premier Red are two of 34 teams from the 14-U age division in the P5 Patriot Games.

In the 16-U age group, La Mirada’s Juliana Rivera of the (Riverside) BSC Bengals-Briggs 16R and Gahr’s Hazel Anglo and Megan Wong of the (Hacienda Heights) Firecrackers RTY Select will have a pair of pool play games on June 25 and three more on Friday. Their respective teams are among the 45 teams in this age division.

Colorado Fourth of July Sparkler (throughout the Denver metropolitan area)

18-U National Power Pool Division (52 teams)

The BSC Bengals-Briggs, home to Gahr’s Kayleigh Allen and recent V.C. graduate Peyton Kingery will face the (Glendale, AZ) Rogue FC Kaye and the (Osceola) Indiana Magic Gold-Moore on Tuesday, the (New Braunfels) Texas Bombers Gold and the (Oklahoma City) Athletics-Madden/Davis National on Wednesday and the (Vista, CA) Breakers Lab Gold-Bobby and the (Bensenville, IL) Chicago Cheetahs-Connolly on Thursday in pool play action. All their games will be played at the Aurora Sports Park.

In 12 games since June 6, Kingery, who will be taking her talents to the University of North Texas, is batting ,333 with seven hits, three of them going for doubles and two more for home runs She also has seven runs batted in and reached base five times on walks. Allen, a University of Kansas commit, has a .261 average in 13 games, has scored nine runs, driven in four and reached on six walks.

La Mirada pitcher Alison Ortega, a Harvard University commit, and her (Huntington Beach) Firecrackers-Rico/Brashear team will face the (Lees Summit, MO) Aces Fastpitch on Tuesday, the (Phillipsburg, N.J.) Unity-Torres/Slezak and the (Carmel) Indiana Magic Gold-Bennett/Goddard on Wednesday and the (Vacaville) Sorcerers Gold-Walling and the (Boerne, TX) Bombers Gold American on Thursday. All their games will be played at the Aurora Sports Park.

18-U Fireworks Power Pool (42 teams)

Gahr’s Leah Magana is on the (Carson) Firecrackers-Chavez/Moreno which will face the (Sacramento) LTG-Jason and the (Frankfort, IL) Chicago Cheetahs-BB on Tuesday at the Brighton Sports Complex in Brighton, the (Parker, CO) Batbusters National Black-Smith/Carpenter and the (Tomball) Texas Sudden Impact on Wednesday at Riverwalk Field in Thornton and the (San Marcos, CA) Breakers Lab-Lara and the Las Vegas Blast on Thursday back at the Brighton Sports Complex.

Also in the Fireworks Power Pool, Maryah McElroy of Gahr will see her (Downey) Nemesis Elite team play the (Murray) Utah Naturals and the (Whitewright) Texas Glory-RWB on Tuesday the Thornton Sports Complex and the (Tualatin, OR) NW Bullets-Qualls and the (Castle Pines) CO Bombers National on Thursday at Riverwalk Park.

18-U Sparkler (104 teams)

Recent Artesia High graduate Abbygail Perez and her (Whittier) USA Athletics-Garcia team will face the (Valley) Nebraska Quakes and the (Arvada) Colorado TNT on Tuesday at the Westfield Complex in Westminster, CO and the (Pennsville, N.J.) Stars National-Coleman/McQueeney and the (New Orleans) Team Allin Playmakers on Wednesday at the Northwest Open Space fields in Northglenn, CO.

16-U National Power Pool (73 teams)

When she is done in Ft. Collins, Rivera will make the trip down I-25 to join her travel team, the (Riverside) BSC Bengals-Briggs 16R where it will face the (Cumming, GA) Armor Elite Premier-Lynch and the Louisville Lady Sluggers-Heucker/Peyton on Tuesday at Olympic Park in Aurora, the (Shreveport, LA) Gold Culture National and the (Overland Park, KS) Aces Fastpitch on Wednesday at the Aurora Sports Park and the (Scottsdale) AZ Rising-Appel/Kobasew and the (Sanford, FL) Unity-Amsler/Johnson on Thursday at Riverwalk Park.

Gahr’s Hazel Anglo and Megan Wong are on the (Hacienda Heights) Firecrackers Select RTY team which will face the (Mocksville, N.C.) Lady Lightning Gold Elite and the (Bonner Springs, KS) Select Fastpitch-Byrn on Tuesday at Highline Park in Aurora, the (Yukon, OK) Epic National-Smith and the (Brentwood, TN) Fury Premier-Robinson on Wednesday at Olympic Park in Aurora and the (Buford, GA) Impact-Caymol and the (Friendswood, TX) Apex Gold-Williams on Thursday at the Kennedy Sports Complex in Aurora.

16-U Supplemental Power Pool (71 teams)

Gahr catcher and first baseman Rylee Jackson and her high school teammate, Skyy Saucedo are with the (Hacienda Heights) Firecrackers Premier RTY which will square off against the (Germantown Hills, IL) Premier Fastpitch National-Till and the (San Mateo) Warrior Academy-McDonald/Nicholas on Tuesday at the Arapahoe Little League fields in Aurora and the (Flower Mound, TX) Athletics Mercado-Frausto and the (Tucson) Arizona Storm-Sztan on Wednesday at the Salisbury Sports Complex in Parker, CO

Another Gahr player, Maya Moreau and her (Fountain Valley) Empire Fastpitch-Ensey team will play the (Whittier) Firecrackers TJ/Pantages and the (Des Moines) Iowa Premier National-Chronic/Paz on Wednesday at the Arapahoe Little League fields and the (Roseville) USA Premier National Team-Zepeda and the (Katy, TX) Impact Gold National at the Salisbury Sports Complex on Thursday.

16-U Sparkler (217 teams)

Noelle Martinez of Cerritos and the (Whittier) Firecrackers-Brashear/Ojinaga travel team will play against the (Newton) MA Stars Fastpitch-Navy and the (Aurora, CO) Hitstreak-Hain on Tuesday at Lutz Park in Arvada, CO and the (Alvin) Texas Bombers National-Farmer and the (Booneville) Arkansas Edge-Genesis on Wednesday at the Schaefer Complex in Denver.

16-U Fireworks (56 teams)

Cerritos’ Zoe Corrales and her (Chino) USA Athletics-Cordero/Lopez team will face the (Crest Hill, IL) Genuwin Reign-KS and the (Elkhorn, WI) GTS Elite-Herrick on Wednesday at the Youth Memorial Fields in Arvada and the (Thronton, CO) American Freedom-Delgado and the (Vancouver) Washington Wildcats on Thursday at Pioneer Park in Arvada.

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