La Mirada Crime Report: Deputies Make 19 Arrests During Four-Week Reporting Period

By LCCN Staff Report

Published: June 24, 2026 • 5:20 p.m.

LA MIRADA — During the four-week reporting period from May 25 through June 21, while most La Mirada residents were enjoying the start of summer, a handful of people apparently decided to give Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies something to write about. Deputies made 19 arrests and investigated robberies, burglaries, assaults and auto thefts throughout the city, reminding residents that locking doors, securing valuables and staying alert remain among the best crime prevention tools.

Nineteen suspects were arrested throughout La Mirada on various warrants and narcotics violations.

Deputies investigated two aggravated assaults during the reporting period. One occurred in the area of Lemon Drive and Santa Gertrudes Avenue, while the second was reported on the 14700 block of Firestone Boulevard. Both cases remain under investigation.

A robbery was reported on the 15000 block of Alondra Boulevard.

Residential burglars targeted three homes during the month. Daytime burglaries were reported on the 15300 block of Ocaso Avenue and the 14200 block of Jalisco Road. An attempted residential burglary also occurred on the 15300 block of San Ardo Drive.

Commercial and other structure burglaries were reported on the 12300 block of La Mirada Boulevard, where a suspect was arrested during the incident, and on the 16300 block of Trojan Way.

Five vehicle burglaries were reported, including window-smash burglaries on the 14400 block of San Ardo Drive and the 14600 block of Fairvilla Drive. Additional vehicle burglaries occurred on the 14800 block of Springford Drive, the 14300 block of Bora Drive and the 14300 block of Valeda Drive.

Grand thefts included a backflow preventer stolen from the 13900 block of Valley View Avenue; a laptop taken from an unlocked vehicle on the 13400 block of Heflin Drive; a camera stolen from the 13400 block of Beach Boulevard; catalytic converter thefts on the 13000 block of Sunnybrook Lane and the 14700 block of Sunnymead Drive; vehicle parts stolen from the 15000 block of Firestone Boulevard; copper pipes taken from the 16600 block of Valley View Avenue; a wallet stolen on the 14800 block of Telegraph Road; and another theft reported on the 14600 block of Northam Street.

Six vehicles or trailers were reported stolen during the reporting period. Stolen vehicles included sedans from the 14900 block of Cheshire Street, the 14800 block of Faceta Drive, the 13900 block of Ramhurst Drive and the 14300 block of San Cristobal Drive. A cargo trailer was stolen from the 14400 block of Industry Circle, while another trailer theft was reported on the 14300 block of Gannet Street.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages residents to remain vigilant by locking homes and vehicles, removing valuables from plain view, and promptly reporting suspicious persons or activity.

Contact Brian Hews at editor or follow @cerritosnews.bsky.social.

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