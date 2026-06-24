Former Hawaiian Gardens Mayor Leonard Chaidez Dies at 75

LCCN Staff Report

HAWAIIAN GARDENS — Former Hawaiian Gardens Mayor and longtime public servant Leonard Chaidez, a key figure in the city’s development for more than three decades, has died at the age of 75.

The City of Hawaiian Gardens announced Chaidez’s passing Tuesday, stating that he died Friday. No cause of death was released.

Chaidez devoted much of his professional life to serving Hawaiian Gardens, holding numerous positions before his election to the City Council in 1999. During his career with the city, he served as recreation director, assistant to the city administrator, city administrator and executive director.

He served on the City Council from 1999 through 2007 and was selected by his fellow council members to serve as mayor from 2000 to 2001 and again from 2004 to 2005.

According to city officials, Chaidez played a significant role in expanding youth recreation programs, creating employment opportunities for local young people, strengthening senior services and helping guide economic development projects that contributed to the city’s growth.

“Leonard Chaidez was one of the architects of modern Hawaiian Gardens,” Mayor Maria Teresa Del Rio said in a statement. “His vision, leadership and unwavering commitment to our residents helped shape the city we know today.”

Chaidez’s public service career began in 1971 as a recreation assistant for the City of La Palma. He later worked with Head Start, the Orange County Probation Department and the Hawaiian Gardens Social Services Agency before joining the Hawaiian Gardens city government in 1988.

The City of Hawaiian Gardens extended its condolences to the Chaidez family and said his contributions will continue to have a lasting impact on the community he served for much of his life.

Funeral and memorial service information was not immediately available.

Contact Brian Hews at editor or follow @cerritosnews.bsky.social.

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